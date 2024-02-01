Top Vehicle in Minnesota? Auto Dealers Release Data
UNDATED (WJON News) - Data released by the Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association has crowned Chevrolet as the king of Minnesota Roads.
Of the nearly 188,000 new vehicles sold in Minnesota last year, over 15 percent were Chevys. The market share of total Minnesota vehicle registrations found:
- Chevrolet: 15.3%
- Ford: 12.2%
- Toyota: 10.2%
- Honda: 8.6%
- Subaru: 6.7%
- Hyundai: 5.1%
- GMC: 5.0%
- Jeep: 4.7%
- Kia: 4.2%
- Ram: 3.9%
Overall, new vehicle sales were up 11.5% from 2022.
Electric vehicles were hot sellers, with nearly 5,000 new Teslas hitting the road, up 40% from 2022. Newcomer Rivian sold 538 new vehicles, a 166% increase over 2022 sales.
Meanwhile, car sales continue to decline. In 2011, 42% of vehicle sales were cars. Last year, car sales accounted for a little more than one in every ten deals.
Officials believe the growth in vehicle sales is due in large part to dealerships catching up on supply after the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Menards Fined For Docking Worker Pay
- Local Colleges Among State's Most Expensive
- Xcel Retires Unit of Sherco Power Plant