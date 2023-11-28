Todays Pet of the Week: Scrappy is Dapper, Doo Adopt Him!

If you're feeling like something's missing from your family, that something just might be Puppy Power!

Meet Scrappy! Scrappy is a spayed 5-year-old Terrier/Pit Bull/Retriever/Labrador mix. This pupper loves people and won't rock 'em OR sock 'em. He knows how to sit and stay, and is a total love bug!

Scrappy has done well with fellow doggos, but doesn't like to share toys. He's also good with cats!

It's unknown if Scrappy has experience with children, and Tri-County Humane Society always recommends introductions to new people and new pets to be slow and proper.

Scrappy on a field trip!

Scrappy travels well and LOVES car rides! He's a good boy who will quietly sit underneath the dinner table and won't beg! He loves to run and play tug!

What To Expect When Adopting a Pet Class

Tri-County Humane Society has a special program on Friday, December 1st (2023) from 5pm to 6pm called "What To Expect When Adopting a Pet". It's a free class for both new pet adopters and longtime pet owners!

For Pets' Sake!

Thursdays through Saturdays from 2pm to 5pm, For Pets' Sake Thrift is open next to the animal shelter! Get gently used collars, pet beds, leashes, apparel, and accessories, with all profits staying to take care of the residents!

Book Buddies Reading Program

Pets love to be read to. If you have a kiddo (age 5-15 years preferred) in your household who would LOVE to read to a shelter resident, then the Book Buddies program is for you (them)! Pets don't care about mispronounced words, and it's beneficial for both the kiddo (who gets practice reading aloud) and the resident, as shelter life can be stressful.

Tri-County Humane Society is located at 735 8th Street Northeast in St Cloud. Call them at (320) 252-0896 for questions or to make a deposit for your new family member!