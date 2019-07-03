Tips For Stress-free Pets During the for 4th of July Fireworks

ST. CLOUD -- While the 4th of July is known as a time of celebration, it can be a stressful time for animals.

The Tri-County Humane Society is reminding pet owners to keep their four-legged friends well-being in mind this holiday weekend.

Many animals end up as strays this time of year as fireworks tend to startled pets, causing them to run away from home.

The humane society recommends you keep your pets indoors, make sure they have collars with ID tags on, and create a safe spot at home with relaxing music and toys to keep them engaged.

If your pet does go missing you can call your local police department or the Tri-County Humane Society at 320-252-0896.