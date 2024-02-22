ADORABLE ALERT!

Just look at this adorable duo! These two are waiting patiently to find their fur-ever families at Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud.

MEET TIMMY

Isn't he the most adorable thing? Timmy might weigh 65 pounds, but he doesn't think that disqualifies him as a lap dog. This 3-year-old puppy has done well with other dogs but he would rather chase cats than be friends with them, so it might be best if he went to a kitty-free home. Timmy is very active, so he would appreciate a family that is active as well to keep up with his needs. Right now he is working hard at being crate trained. Bonus Fun Timm Fact: When he gets excited, he does full-body wiggles.

SWEET ARTYOM - 'ARTY' FOR SHORT

This beautiful 4-year-old neutered cat has the most enchanting lime green eyes I've ever seen. He came in with his friend, Sergei, who has since been adopted. (Don't feel sorry for Artyom; he and Sergei got along fine, but they were just sharing space). Arty weighs in at a hefty 21 pounds and would benefit from trimming down a bit, with guidance from a veterinarian. Come meet this heart-stealer today!

VISIT TCHS TODAY

If you think Timmy or Arty might be a perfect fit for your family, come on in and meet them. Before you come, you might want to go online to tricountyhumanesociety.org to see a full list of the cats, kittens, dogs, puppies, birds, reptiles, and other critters who are looking for their forever homes.

If you are someone who loves animals but just can't have one where you live, or maybe you want to teach your children to NOT be afraid of animals of all kinds, think about coming to one of their workshops or volunteering at TCHS. To learn more click HERE now.

