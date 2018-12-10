TIME SAVING GIFT WRAP HACKS FOR MINNESOTA WRAPPERS

But First, Coffee/Youtube

GIFT WRAPPING NOT YOUR STRONG POINT? HAVE NO FEAR

Do you ever get overwhelmed with wrapping gifts? I honestly like to wrap presents...but some people are SO good at it that it makes my gifts look kind of...dull. So I needed to find a way to wrap present and make them look great.

Thinkstock

THREE SUPER EASY FUN IDEAS TO MAKE YOUR GIFTS LOOK AMAZING

I found some SUPER easy fun ideas too to help you save money on buying all those ribbons. Just buy your wrapping paper and watch the video for some great wrapping ideas including:

How to make gift bags out of wrapping paper

How to make beautiful ribbons out of wrapping paper

How to use Less wrapping paper and have your packages look perfect

LAST MINUTE GIFT WRAP HACKS BELOW!

So now! You've run out of almost all supplies...or you have an oddly shaped gift. Below you'll learn how to uniquely wrap gifts like

Money

Wine Bottles

Candles and more.

5-Minute Crafts GIRLY/Youtube