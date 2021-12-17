TikTok School Threats Prompt Response from Central MN Schools

Social media rumors are prompting schools, law enforcement offices and even the Minnesota Department of Safety to speak out. Messages are spreading on TikTok saying that there’ll be shootings and bombings Friday, December 17th at schools across the country. However, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety says there is no evidence such violence will happen in the state or anywhere else.

Mulitple area schools have made their own announcement on the matter.

Staples-Motley Schools posted a message to parents saying:

We are aware of the threats, The post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in our school district. We may have an increased police presence in our buildings on Friday as an added precaution. If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please notify a school staff member or trusted adult right away.

Brooten-Belgrade-Elrosa shared:

The BBE Public School and Belgrade/Brooten Police Department are aware of the social media threat that is going around nationally regarding doing a school shooting on 12/17. There is nothing that links this social media information to the BBE schools, but our department and area law enforcement are taking it seriously and will have a presence in or around our schools. Again there is nothing linking this social media threat to our Schools and lets pray it doesn’t happen at any school!

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office also issued a statement saying:

There is no indication of a nationwide specific threat, however, we want our residents to be aware that we are currently investigating information that was brought to our attention by the Royalton School District. Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online.

This is a prime example of how rumors online can be incredibly dangerous. As all these statements have said, this is a national thing, with no direct links to area schools, but it is important to talk to your kids about their social media use, be aware of the information you choose to share yourself, and take safety seriously.

