Tigers’ Bullpen Topples Twins

The Minnesota Twins fell to the Detroit Tigers on the road on Saturday afternoon. The series now sits at 1-1.

The powerful Twins offense was effectively shut down for the majority of the game. Scoring for the team was sporadic: one in each of the first, third, and eighth innings.

Meanwhile, Detroit had two big scoring innings. They ran in three in the second and four in the eighth to push out their lead.

The most success the Twins had, came against the Tigers’ early pitching staff, but a cycle of relievers gave up only one hit in the final four innings. Without a rally, the Twins fell 9-3.

Nelson Cruz tallied one run and one RBI on two hits. Jorge Polanco and C.J. Cron each added one RBI. Max Kepler finished with two runs.

Kyle Gibson threw eight strikeouts, and eight hits in five innings. Ryan Eades and Matt Magill combined for five more strikeouts but gave up seven hits in the final three innings.

The Twins fall to 42-21. They will play the series-deciding game against Detroit on Sunday afternoon. Pre-game starts at 11:30 a.m. on AM 1240 WJON.