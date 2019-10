Volleyball

Alexandria 3, Tech 0

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Brainerd 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Rocori 1

Albany 3, Cathedral 1 (Kaitlyn Voth had 9 kills and 3 blocks for Cathedral)

Foley 3, Milaca 2

Boys Soccer

Sartell-St. Stephen 9, Cathedral 0

Tech 6, Alexandria 0

Moorhead 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Bemidji 5, Apollo 1

Girls Soccer

Tech 1, Alexandria 0

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Cathedral 2 (Cathedral is 8-5 overall)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Little Falls 1

Willmar 3, Rocori 1