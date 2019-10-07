Thunder Lodge in Long Prairie Under New Ownership Starting Nov. 1

After announcing it's closure in early September, the Thunder Lodge one Hwy 71 in Long Prairie has some good news to share.

Starting November 1st it will be back operating under new management.

We are excited to announce that effective Friday November 1st, 2019 the Thunder Lodge will be open under •new management! Stay tuned for upcoming events, our new hours, and a whole new menu; with some old favorites brought back.

In the Facebook post announcing the news, the new managers Daniel Traynor and Chaslyn Line mentioned how grateful they are for all the support they have received from the community.

The Thunder Lodge has been owned by Les Levin for the past 14 years and his retirement is being celebrated there on Saturday, October 12th.

The first big event being hosted (before the grand opening) by the new owners will be a Halloween party on Friday, October 25th.

See the full Facebook post below. So happy to see that the Thunder Lodge will live on in the Long Prairie area and I can't wait to see what new changes are made.