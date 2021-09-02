Thumb Tack Hack: Your Morning Eggs Will Never Be The Same

THE TACK TRICK

I love eating boiled eggs. What keeps me from boiling them? When I get a batch of eggs that won't peel. I feel like I wasted all that time. Seriously... when my eggs don't peel easily, I'm angry because my fingers are hurting from trying to peel a dozen poorly boiled eggs. I really don't know WHY they don't peel. I try all the easy egg peeling tricks I can find...but I never heard of THIS one before.

Photo by Volodymyr Hryshchenko on Unsplash

THUMB TACKS

Thumb Tacks? What? Stick a tack into my egg? Won't it crack? Sounds ridiculous! Am I going to try it? Absolutely I am. Carefully.

TRY IT

Bring a pot of water to a boil. Insert a thumbtack into the roundest part of your egg. The location of where you stick the pin is crucial, as it releases pressure inside the egg so that the shells won't break on you.

Remove the tack from the eggs before you gently submerge them one at a time, in a single layer, with a spoon, into the water. Boil the eggs for 10 minutes. Make sure you have a GENTLE boil; not a vigorous boil. Got it? If you have a vigorous boil, those gentle little eggs will be under too much stress. You have to trick them into thinking they're just enjoying a nice, hot bath.

THE OUTCOME

Once the 10 minutes is up, empty all of the water from the pot, and shake the pot so the eggs bang together and crack. Refill the pot with cold water and let the eggs sit for another 10-15 minutes.

Now it's all up to you. It's time to test your egg peeling skills. These eggs should be perfectly boiled and easy peezy to peel. Good Luck!

Send me your perfectly peeled egg pictures and let me know about your experience. Kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.

