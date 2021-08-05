Thompson Named Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area Convention and Visitors Bureau has announced their new Executive Director.

Rachel Thompson will transition into the role starting September 1st.

Get our free mobile app

Thompson has worked for the Convention and Visitors Bureau for six years, first as the Sales and Services Coordinator and then as Sales Manager.

She has been involved in several major events including the Governor's Fishing Opener, Hockey Day Minnesota, and the Minnesota Senior Games.

Convention and Visitors Bureau Board Chair John Libert says Thompson will be another enthusiastic voice for tourism and hospitality in St. Cloud.

We are confident that Rachel and her very talented staff will continue the traditions of the well managed organization.

Thompson will replace Julie Lunning, who will be the new President of the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce.

Lunning has been the Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director since 1998.