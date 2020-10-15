This Week’s Vikings Game In Doubt Due To Falcons’ COVID Cases

The Atlanta Falcons have shut down their team facilities due to 'multiple positive COVID tests.' The Falcons are scheduled to play against the Vikings at US Bank Stadium on Sunday.

While there is a possibility that the game could be rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday, the fact that the positive tests come so late in the week does not bode well for the game being played.

The Titans and Patriots are among the handful of teams to see games rescheduled as a direct result of positive tests, with many other teams seeing their schedules shuffled as a residual effect.

The Vikings have a bye in week seven, while the Falcons' bye comes in week 10, making it difficult to reschedule the game.