This New Place in Minnesota is Above “Par” for Golf Lovers

A couple of weeks back, I wrote a story on where you could work on your golf game during the winter in Minnesota. Here’s the link to that story.

https://river967.com/how-to-work-on-your-golf-game-this-winter-in-minnesota/

Last night, I came across another that fits that bill. Par 365 has opened in Roseville. Like many of the other locations I listed in the previous article, you can be indoors from the elements and work on your game so you’re ready to take your friends money this spring and summer.

Get our free mobile app

Par 365 features six hitting bays, and each comes with simulator access to 70 different courses from around the world so you can choose a different course to play each time you go.

But their simulators offer a lot more. There are skill golf games available as well as skee-ball, mini-golf, cornhole and even beer pong.

There are leagues that you can join and according to the Par 365 website, they have leagues for all skill levels.

All that activity is likely to create a bit of a thirst or even a mighty hunger, so it’s a good thing there’s a restaurant and bar that is open for lunch and dinner.

There are plenty of areas for you to sit and enjoy time with friends and family before or after you swing away. The lounge area has the feel of a jazz lounge area according to their website.

Par 365 is open Tuesday-Friday from 10am to 10 pm, Saturday’s 10am – 11pm, and Sunday’s from 10am – 10pm.

I mentioned the Grand Opening events, the one on January 27th is Adults Only and tickets are being sold for this for one, but on Sunday January 28th, the open house will be from 10am-4pm for everyone.