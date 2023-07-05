This Minnesota Professional Athlete Responds To Fans Tweet, But It’s Good News!

HOTTER THAN HOT

How big of a fan of The Minnesota Lynx are you? Would you be excited to get a personal message from one of their star players? Daniel Sun sure was!

Daniel Sun posted on Twitter that he was on his way to a game in Pheonix Arizona to watch the Minnesota Lynx play a game. Unfortunately, it was hot. Really hot. Does 110 degrees sound warm enough for you?

Get our free mobile app

NAPHEESA COLLIER'S COOL MOVE

It was warm enough for Daniel's Jersy representing Minnesota Lynx player #24 Napheesa Collier's number, to stick to the seat on the bus. When Daniel got up, he looked behind him, and his jersey numbers were melted to his seatback.

Daniel took a picture of his seat, with Collier's name and number imprinted on the seat, and said simply that he was trying to wear his jersey to the game, and then this happened, adding that he'd probably need to get a new one.

THE BEST OF THE BEST

Collier saw the Tweet and tweeted back, "DM me and I'll get you a new one!"

A GREAT DAY~

Not only is Daniel getting a new jersey, but he's also forever left Collier's imprint on the seatback! I kinda like it. You can see the tweet below, and a picture of the seat with Collier's name and number printed on it due to the heat! I can't imagine how much Daniel must have been sweating to actually leave this imprint behind, but hey! Getting a shout-out from Collier because of this unfortunate event is a big win in the end.

Daniel_Sun_ via Twitter Daniel_Sun_ via Twitter loading...

Quiz: Do you know your state insect? Stacker has used a variety of sources to compile a list of the official state insect(s) of each U.S. state, as well as their unique characteristics. Read on to see if you can guess which insect(s) represent your state.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.