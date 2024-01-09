This Minnesota ‘Pop-Up’ Grocery Store Making A Stop In Elk River Wednesday!

WHAT IS FARE FOR ALL?

Fare For All, is an amazing food program for all people in Minnesota, to get incredible, high-quality foods at unbelievable prices. This program is not just for low-income families; it is for EVERYONE in our community and the more of us that utilize the great service, the longer the great deals will keep coming.

JANUARY MENU

MINI MEAT PACK B $11

Bourbon BBQ Chicken Bites 1.5 lbs

B/S Chicken Thighs - 1 lb

Lean Smoked Turkey Sausage - 13 ounces

Beef Cocktail Sausages - 12 ounces

Ground Beef 80/20 - 1 lb

MEGA MEAT PACK X $25

LOCAL Turkey Wings - 2 lbs

Chicken Breasts - 1.3 lbs

Bacon - 1 lb

Mild Italian Pork Sausage - 19 ounces

Maple Breakfast Link - 12 ounces

3 cheese Italian Chicken Sausage - 12 ounces

PRODUCE PACK $10

LOCAL Russet Potatoes - 5 lbs

Yellow Onions - 2 lbs

Carrots - 1 lb

Gala Apples - 3

Navel Oranges - 3

Grapefruits - 2

Radishes - 1 lb

HOT BUYS

Beef & Cheddar Brats 28 ounces

COMING TO ELK RIVER ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 10TH 2024!

Fare For All is heading to Elk River on Wednesday, January 10th from 1 pm to 3 pm. The event will take place at:

Central Lutheran Church

1103 School St. NW

Elk River, MN 55330

HOW IT WORKS

It's a really simple process. You can typically buy as many packages of each available option as you want. You can pay with a credit card, EBT, and cash. They come to different cities on different days of the month, so if you can't make it to Elk River, you will have other options available around the area. Click HERE to see the full schedule of when they will be coming to other cities near you.

