AND THEN THERE WAS DESI......

Have you ever seen something that catches your eye, and had to make it your own? I believe that's what happened to me when I was introduced to the beautiful artwork of a very talented St. Cloud artist named Desi Murphy. Every piece she creates is made with incredible attention to detail, and you can share in the beauty this holiday season!

Get our free mobile app

Desi Murphy Pottery

DON'T MISS THE 'SHOP SMALL SALE' THIS NOVEMBER

I hope you will make plans to stop by and visit Desi at her studio for her 'Shop Small Sale' happening in November, and then introduce your friends who appreciate fine local artwork to Desi. You can find more and order online at desimurphy.com.

Bits O Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies

How To Tell If You Are 'Up North' in Minnesota