This Incredible Pop-Up Grocery Store Is Coming To Elk River Friday!

Photo by Sami Ahmed on Unsplash

FARE FOR ALL IS BACK!

Save a few trips to the grocery store and save up to 40% on high-quality food for your family and friends.

Fare For All, is an amazing food program for all people in Minnesota, to get incredible, high-quality foods at unbelievable prices. This program is not just for low-income families; it is for EVERYONE in our community and the more of us that utilize the great service

Photo by Philippe Zuber on Unsplash
May's Menu includes:

MINI MEAT PACK C $11

  • Lil' Smokies  12 oz.
  • Ground Beef  1 pound
  • Turkey Breakfast Links 9.6 oz.
  • Chicken Breasts 1.5 pounds
Photo by Sitraka on Unsplash
MEGA MEAT PACK W $25

  • Chicken Drumsticks 4.5 pounds
  • Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts 4 pounds
  • Local Ground Turkey   1 pound
  • Wild Rice Asiago Pork Brats  14.5 oz.
  • Salt and Pepper Ground Pork   1 pound
  • Ground Beef    1 pound
Photo by Immo Wegmann on Unsplash
PRODUCE PACK  $10

  • Russet Potatoes 5 pounds
  • Yellow Onions  2 pounds
  • Red Bell Pepper   1 count
  • Green Bell Pepper   1 count
  • Fuji Apples    4 count
  • Grapefruit   2 count 
  • Pears 3 count
Photo by Quin Engle on Unsplash
HOT BUYS

  • Get LOCAL Flour Tortillas 1pack of 10 for $2.25
  • Pork Loin Mesquite  1 pound for $4.00

LOCATION IN ELK RIVER

Fare For All is heading to Elk River, Friday, May 5th from 1 pm to 3 pm. The event will take place at:

Central Lutheran Church
1103 School Street NW
Elk River MN 55330

HOW IT WORKS

It's a really simple process. You can typically buy as many packages of each available option as you want. You can pay with a credit card, EBT, and cash.  They come to different cities on different days of the month, so if you can't make it to Elk River on Friday, May 5th, 2023, you will have other options available around the area. Click HERE to see the full schedule of when they will be coming to St. Cloud, St. Joseph, and more.

If you would like to sign up to be on their mailing list, they will send you an email when they are coming to a location near you, so you never miss a Fare For All event.

 

