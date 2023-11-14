Say hi to Kai!

Kate from Tri-County Humane Society describes Kai as a "stout little dude". Kai is about 38 compact pounds wrapped into an energetic ball of love!

Kai is a 9-month old German Shepherd/Siberian Husky mix. He's neutered and *probably* house-trained; Kate notes that while Kai keeps a clean kennel, his new adopters should take care to keep him on a consistent potty schedule.

A few great promotions/events happening at Tri-County Humane Society:

OnlyPaws for Give to the Max Day!

Give to the Max Day (November 16th) is Minnesota's biggest giving holiday for non-profits. There's an online form that you can fill out to make your donation. Of course, in-person donations are always welcome!

Santa Paws is Coming to Tri-County Humane Society!

Santa Paws THIS Thursday through Sunday (November 16th-November 19th) is your opportunity to get a professional photo shoot for your pet! Just $50 gets you a flash drive with 5 portrait photos and full publishing rights. Thursday from 2pm to 6pm, Friday from 4pm to 8pm, and Saturday & Sunday from 9am-5pm. Make an appointment by phone or stop by the shelter. The session should only take 5 minutes!

Name Your Price for Adult Cats Continues!

Any cat 6 months or older is eligible for the "Name Your Price" adoption fee promotion!

Book Buddies Reading Program

Pets love to be read to. If you have a kiddo (age 5-15 years preferred) in your household who would LOVE to read to a shelter resident, then the Book Buddies program is for you (them)! Pets don't care about mispronounced words, and it's beneficial for both the kiddo (who gets practice reading aloud) and the resident, as shelter life can be stressful.

Tri-County Humane Society is located at 735 8th Street Northeast in St Cloud. Call them at (320) 252-0896 for questions or to make a deposit for your new family member!

