This Easy To Make Cool Summertime Treat Screams Delicious
This super easy to make dessert is just right for summer; It's light, it's pretty and it's delicious. You can have this prepared in about 10 minutes, and it will be ready to eat in about 30. Here we go.
WHAT YOU'LL NEED
- 2 angel food cakes
- 2 large boxes of Strawberry Jello
- 2 containers of fresh strawberries
- 1 large container of whipped cream
This is one of the easiest and most refreshing summer treats I've had all year. The best part? It's under 300 calories, but it doesn't taste like it. The only job YOU have, is stopping yourself from having an extra piece. First take the cake and break it up into large pieces. For a 9x13 cake pan.
Heat up 2 1/2 cups of water and add in bowl with 2 large packages of Strawberry Jello. Let it sit until it starts to thicken.
While the Jello mixture is thickening, get two cartons of fresh strawberries. Rinse and remove the leaves, then cut up into pieces.
Once the strawberries are cleaned and prepared, pour them evenly over the cake.
By now, your Jello mixture should have thickened just a bit. Pour it evenly over the strawberries and cake.
Now top with whipping cream. I used one large container of premade whipped cream, but feel free to make your own whipping cream for your own special tasty treat.
Smooth whipping cream over the entire dessert, and refrigerate. It should be set, and ready to eat in about 30 minutes.
Thanks to my friend Ronda who made this delicious dessert for me on my vacation last week. I thought I'd try it, and it's just delicious.