This Easy To Make Cool Summertime Treat Screams Delicious

This super easy to make dessert is just right for summer; It's light, it's pretty and it's delicious. You can have this prepared in about 10 minutes, and it will be ready to eat in about 30. Here we go.

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

2 angel food cakes

2 large boxes of Strawberry Jello

2 containers of fresh strawberries

1 large container of whipped cream

Kelly Cordes

This is one of the easiest and most refreshing summer treats I've had all year. The best part? It's under 300 calories, but it doesn't taste like it. The only job YOU have, is stopping yourself from having an extra piece. First take the cake and break it up into large pieces. For a 9x13 cake pan.

Kelly Cordes

Heat up 2 1/2 cups of water and add in bowl with 2 large packages of Strawberry Jello. Let it sit until it starts to thicken.

Get our free mobile app

Kelly Cordes

While the Jello mixture is thickening, get two cartons of fresh strawberries. Rinse and remove the leaves, then cut up into pieces.

Kelly Cordes

Once the strawberries are cleaned and prepared, pour them evenly over the cake.

Kelly Cordes

By now, your Jello mixture should have thickened just a bit. Pour it evenly over the strawberries and cake.

Kelly Cordes

Now top with whipping cream. I used one large container of premade whipped cream, but feel free to make your own whipping cream for your own special tasty treat.

Kelly Cordes

Smooth whipping cream over the entire dessert, and refrigerate. It should be set, and ready to eat in about 30 minutes.

Thanks to my friend Ronda who made this delicious dessert for me on my vacation last week. I thought I'd try it, and it's just delicious.

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America

KEEP READING: 3-ingredient recipes you can make right now

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items