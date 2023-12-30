These Are The 6 Best Towns To Live In Minnesota?

What is your New Year's resolution? Maybe it is to live healthier, spend more time with family, or maybe it is to start over. If you are looking at a move in the new year, Livability just picked the top 6 towns to live in Minnesota, and sadly St. Cloud didn't make the list. So what 6 cities/towns in Minnesota do? Check out their list below.

Before we jump right into the top 6, some people might want to know more about the company that put together this list. Livability according to its website is described as:

"explor[ing] what makes small-to-medium sized cities great places to live. Through proprietary research studies, engaging articles and original photography and video, we examine topics related to community amenities, education, sustainability, transportation, housing and the economy. We then leverage that expertise to develop city rankings for a range of topics including small towns, college towns and our annual Top 100 Best Places to Live."

You can read more about this list and Livability by heading here. On to the top 6 cities/towns to live in Minnesota as chosen by Livability.

Bloomington

Livability scores Bloomington high on its top 6 list.

Whether you want to put down roots somewhere with a vibrant community, great schools or a good balance of city convenience and natural beauty, Bloomington is worth a look. The city’s strong economy, low crime rate and top-notch health care facilities lend to its attraction as a family-friendly destination, while its proximity to Minneapolis and robust economy appeal to young professionals seeking to build careers in industries such as retail, hospitality and health care.

Bloomington also made it on to Livability's Top Cities to Live in the Midwest list too.

Duluth

Duluth boasts a good mix of where nature meets the city, as it's saddled up to Lake Superior. Here is what Livability likes about Duluth.

Hiking along the Superior Hiking Trail, participating in watersports, and lingering in the many city parks are just a few favorite local pastimes. Shopping in the vibrant Canal Park district, with its myriad of dining, shopping, and arts and culture options, are equally enjoyed by residents of all ages. Combined with the city’s friendly reputation and undeniable Midwestern hospitality, it’s easy to see why people are eager to make their home in Duluth.

Minneapolis

Minneapolis, according to Livability, offers "an exceptional quality of life that makes it a great place to live for anyone wanting to indulge in a vibrant urban lifestyle."

Owatonna

Owatonna is situated roughly 60 miles south of the Twin Cities and is the county seat for Steele County. This was a city that surprised me making the top 6 list, as it's the most rural town on the list. That doesn't mean Owatonna isn't a great place to live, the downtown just built a new hotel, the chamber of commerce is involved with all things Owatonna, and of course, it's home to the largest county fair in the state with the Steele County Free Fair. Here's what Livability said about the 'Owl City'.

Owatonna, Minnesota, is a quintessential Midwestern city that combines natural beauty with an abundance of outdoor recreation, a friendly population and robust job market. The rolling hills, scenic lakes and postcard forests provide a beautiful backdrop for outdoor enthusiasts. Whether you’re hiking through Kaplan’s Woods Park or kayaking the Straight River in the summer or skiing and ice skating during the colder months, the area’s four distinct seasons and wealth of natural beauty won’t leave you wanting.

Rochester

Rochester was the 5th city named to the top 6 places to live in Minnesota. This is what Livability had to say about the 'Med City'.

Rochester, Minnesota, stands out among the crowd as an excellent place to live in the Midwest. With its inviting climate, thriving job market, abundant outdoor activities, and family-friendly events, Rochester offers newcomers a great quality of life. Locals enjoy a four-season climate and often brag about the beauty of each one.

St. Paul

The Capitol City of Minnesota made it in at number 6 on the list. This is what Livability likes about St. Paul.

St. Paul, Minnesota, residents are quick to brag about their hometown’s marriage of urban vibrancy and natural beauty, which results in a distinctly high quality of life. The city is no stranger to the seasons, showcasing everything from spring blooms and warm summers to breathtaking autumns and chilly winters.

Where's the love for a city like St. Cloud?

