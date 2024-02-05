The Supermassive “Mother of All Breaches” Happened. Now What?

It's time to unplug the internet. Perhaps a hard reset is in order?

Of course, I mean the kind of "hard reset" that involves a hammer.

It's hammer time (Photo by iMattSmart on Unsplash) It's hammer time (Photo by iMattSmart on Unsplash) loading...

The "Mother of All Breaches" Affects 26 Billion Records

What makes this the "Mother of All Breaches"? The leak includes records from other data breaches, as well as privately sold databases.

These records aren't just a massive scrambling of random data to decipher; the data that was broken into was already organized and indexed.

How convenient.

Brands Affected by the "Mother of All Breaches"

Yes, I'm already sick of that term, too.

The two brands that are most-affected are brands I've never heard of:

Tencent

Weibo

Tencent is "a Chinese multinational technology conglomerate", while Weibo is "a Chinese microblogging website"...so Minnesotans are probably not affected by those.

#3 on the list? MySpace. Yes, that MySpace. Followed by Twitter/X/NotTwitter.

Other companies that I've heard of that made the list:

Deezer (a music streaming app)

(a music streaming app) LinkedIn (a business and employment-focused social media platform)

(a business and employment-focused social media platform) Adobe (a computer software company)

(a computer software company) MyFitnessPal (a health/fitness app)

(a health/fitness app) Canva (a photo editing app)

(a photo editing app) Dropbox (a cloud storage service)

What To Do

If you use the same password for multiple websites and services, now's a great time to change it.

Change it to something that's not easy to guess and use multi-factor authentication. It only takes a few extra seconds to use and should save you major headaches like these data breaches that seem to be happening more often.

H/T: Cyber News

Get our free mobile app