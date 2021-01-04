The Secret to Making & Keeping New Year’s Resolutions

DO YOU MAKE NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTIONS?

Are you a person that makes New Year's Resolutions? Do you make a list of things that are going to be better this year than last? Do you compare your notes and results from year to year?

THINGS I'D LIKE TO CHANGE

I guess I don't know anyone in my circle that actually compares their resolutions last year to this year, to see how far they've actually come. However, I tend to think about what I want my next year to look like. I reflect on all the positives of the year that past, what I did to make them happen, and then I make a "mental note" of how I want things to go in the new year.

So, this year, for example, I would like to:

Lose more weight

Get more sleep

Do my job better

Be a better Mom

Be a better person in general

Help others

Sing again

HOW DO YOU STICK TO RESOLUTIONS?

The problem with making these things "RESOLUTIONS?" It's too much pressure. The reason I don't make resolutions, is because I don't want to fail. If I don't make it a resolution, I can't fail no matter what I do, right? So then, without a resolution, how can you really truly make change?

I read a headline today that said, "There's a science to keeping New Year's Resolutions." I had to click on it. Here are some of the tips they gave. Ask yourself, after reading these tips, will you make a resolution, and what will it be?

THE SCIENCE BEHIND SUCCESSFUL RESOLUTIONS

Research has shown that people who make resolutions are 10 times more successful at making changes than people who do not. Now, maybe you'll want to reconsider making some resolutions? Lets take a look

ONLY MAKE ONE RESOLUTION

SMALL GOALS ARE BETTER THAN BIG ONES

FRAME RESOLUTIONS AS POSITIVES NOT NEGATIVES

SET A TIME LIMIT

AIM FOR PROGRESS NOT PERFECTION

It's easy to think of all the things you want to be better. Maybe you've decided you want to quit smoking; well, if you're going to do that, why not lose weight, save more money, read more books. It's better to focus on just ONE thing so your thoughts aren't scattered all over the place. Make ONE resolution. Perhaps your goal is to lose 50 pounds. Setting smaller goals are easier to achieve, so maybe set a goal to lose 20 pounds. Then set a time limit. Maybe your goal is to lose one pound a week, for 20 weeks. Maybe you get there in 20 weeks, maybe 25...but hey..by setting this smaller goal, you've still achieved your goal. Now you can set a new smaller goal, and maybe lose another 20 pounds over the next 20 weeks. Before you know it, you've taken achievable steps towards your resolution helping you keep it and before you know it, it's a new year, waiting for the next resolution on your list. Good luck!

COMMIT TO YOUR RESOLUTION

What will your resolution be?

Time limit?

Set your time limit to accomplish your goal

Stay positive

Give yourself a break if you need a little extra time. It's okay. Life happens.

Send your RESOLUTION to Kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com and lets compare notes in January of 2022 to see how far we've all come. Happy New Year.

