The Secret Ingredient In This Healthy Frosting Is…

THIS WAS SO SO SO GOOD

I wouldn't have believed it...until I tried it. A creamy, smooth delicious chocolate frosting that is actually fairly good for you? What? I wouldn't have believed it either until I made it this weekend, and taste tested it on three kids. This frosting is made from Avocado's, and it's amazing.

INGREDIENTS

2 ripe avocados

6-8 tablespoons of REAL maple syrup. I used Skinny Sticks Maple Syrup, which I found at Coborn's.

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp of vanilla

1 tbsp oil

1/2 cup Cocoa Powder

(optional) 1 Tablespoon sugar or sugar substitute. I used Truvia.

DIRECTIONS

I scraped out two ripe Avocados into my Ninja Food Blender. Along with 8 tablespoons of Skinny Sticks Maple Syrup, the salt, vanilla, cocoa powder and oil. Then I just blended it. I stopped blending and took time to scrape the sides of the blender, and then mixed one more time. What you get is an amazingly creamy texture.

Photo by Kelly Cordes

The picture above is actually the cake I made with the amazing frosting. It was approved by all three of my sugar loving children. You can also make the cake that my cake recipe was based on by clicking HERE.

INGREDIENTS

2 cups brown sugar

1-3/4 cups non bleached all-purpose flour

3/4 cup HERSHEY'S Cocoa

1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1-1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1 tsp salt

2 eggs

1 cup milk

1/2 cup vegetable oil

2 tsps vanilla extract

1 cup boiling water

DIRECTIONS

1. Heat oven to 350°F. Grease and flour a Bundt or angel food cake pan (that's what I used).

2. Stir together sugar, flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and salt in large bowl. Add eggs, milk, oil and vanilla; beat on medium speed of mixer 2 minutes. Stir in boiling water and then pour your thin batter into prepared pan.

3. Bake 40 to 45 minutes and Cool 10 minutes; Then turn upside down onto a plate. Cool completely.

KELLY'S CAKE

I actually under baked my cake and flipped it over to soon, but it was amazing. The picture above is actually MY cake with my Avocado frosting. It's just amazing.