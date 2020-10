I suppose to the rest of the world, it would appear that I'm around a lot more people than most; but truly, it couldn't be further from the truth.

HOW LONG CAN THIS GO ON?

Since Covid has thrust itself upon us and decided to stick around and cause all the chaos that it has, it has limited my exposure to people, simply by the nature of what I do for a living. I'm usually out and about meeting people at the fair; at local businesses when we do remote broadcasts, and when I'm singing with my bandmates at various restaurants and bars around the area.

Most of those events have been canceled this year; most of the performances that were still scheduled until it got cold; were outside events, and people were social distancing.

Other than that, I've been coming in to the radio station, where I have very little contact with anyone in the building, as most of our staff works from home.

So surprising as it has been for me, I've been near two people that have tested positive for COVID-19. I took precautions both times, and stayed home so just in case I DID have a positive result, I wouldn't be spreading it to anyone else if at all possible.

TEST ONE RESULTS

My first test came back negative. The very next day, I went back to work. Low and behold, I was exposed to someone who had ALSO done testing but hadn't received their results back yet, and found out, that they INDEED were positive. I scheduled a second test, and have been working from home since then.

TEST TWO RESULTS

My second test has come back: the results? Negative. Now the question. When do I go back to the office? Do I continue to go in? Or do I continue to work from home through the winter months and see where we are at come spring? The people that I've been exposed to are also not typically around a lot of other people. I guess my point is; we are ALL at risk, no matter if there are 20 people in your workplace, or 100.

NOW WHAT?

Those are the questions that are one my mind, and I'm sure your mind as well. I feel like the responsible thing to do, is to stay home. Figure out new ways to make my job work, and wait for this pandemic to move on by; at the very least, protect the people I love from getting it.

I don't enjoy wearing a mask. I can hardly see when I'm at the store, as my glasses continue to fog up no matter what I do. My nose runs inside that mask, and it's just very uncomfortable. But those are selfish reason to NOT wear one. I don't like it..but I do it. I'm part of a team...which is all of us....and I'm a team player. I'm going to show YOU that I care by doing what I can to make sure I'm not the cause of you getting sick. Find your happy place...and be a team player.