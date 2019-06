ST. CLOUD -- You can get your picture taken with Paul Bunyan's Axe.

The trophy is coming to St. Cloud Wednesday. It will be down at Eastman Park for Summertime By George from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m.

It is a free event and no pre-registration is required.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers football team beat Wisconsin 37-15 back in November to take the axe back.