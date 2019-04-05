Tech Basketball Coach Trewick Steps Down

Longtime Tech basketball coach Mike Trewick announced Friday that he is stepping down as head coach of the Tigers. Trewick was named coach in 2009.

In a statement, Trewick explained his reasoning for stepping down. "It is the right time to step away from being Tech’s Basketball Head Coach to sit back and enjoy my son Nate and the rest of his senior class next year," Trewick said.

Tech High School Activities Director Dave Langerud says the high school will post the job within the week.