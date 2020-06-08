TCO Performance Center Has Re-Opened For A Few Vikings Staff

The Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center (TCO) has re-opened for a few Vikings staff members. A majority of Vikings employees, including players and coaches, will continue to work remotely. The vikings continue to follow guidelines imposed by the state and local health officials and the NFL while insuring the safety of players, coaches and the community.

Vikings Chief Operating Officer Andrew Miller said in a press release " As we begin this phase of reintroducing a small number of employees to the facility, our number one priority will be to protect the well-being of these staff members and their families. We have thorough measures in place and will follow recommendations from public health officials, as well as our own internal COVID-19 Committee and Infection Response Team. We will also continue to work remotely whenever possible, which has been extremely successful. Our staff has shown outstanding collaboration and creativity in producing compelling content for Vikings fans, using our platform to have a positive impact on our community and continuing to prepare for the 2020 NFL season."

TCO Performance Center has been closed since March 13. The 60 employees returning to the facility are doing so on a voluntary basis are from multiple departments who need to be at TCO to effectively continue to do their jobs. All returning employees have completed a training course and health survey. Each employee will undergo a screening protocol including a temperature check upon arriving at TCO and will be required to wear masks when they are not in private offices.

This is great news for Vikings fans as things start to return slowly to as normal as possible to ensure that if the NFL season starts as scheduled the Vikings will be prepared for a successful season. Maybe 2021 will be the year the Vikings finally win a Superbowl?