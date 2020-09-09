TCHS Staff, Volunteers Full of Emotions With Move Into New Home

ST. CLOUD -- It's been an emotional few days as staff and volunteers at the Tri-County Humane Society say good-bye to the old shelter and hello to their new home.

Supplies, food, office equipment and animals have been packed up and brought next door.

Executive Director Vicki Davis says it's been a very surreal moment.

I think you can see the excitement in everyone's eyes, in their voice and by looking at their arms and seeing the goosebumps.

The new state-of-the-art facility is roughly double in size, includes larger kennel spaces, staff training rooms, lots of natural light, an upgraded HVAC system and an on-site surgical suite.

Davis says while it's exciting they know there will be some learning curves.

I think within thirty days we should have a grasp on what our routine looks like, what the rhythm is getting animals in and out, cleaning even. It will take us at least that long for us to get a feel for that.

Davis says they hope to begin taking adoption appointments in their new building as early as Thursday.

As for the old shelter, Davis says the plan is for it to be torn down on Monday to make room for a larger parking lot and walking trail.

The Tri-County Humane Society moved into their former location back in 1989.