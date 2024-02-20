Target Plans Release of Limited-Time Fashion Line

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - Minneapolis-based Target has announced a limited-time collaboration with fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg.

Beginning March 23rd, officials say a more than 200-piece assortment spanning women’s, girl’s, and baby apparel as well as home décor and accessories, will hit Target store shelves. Items start at $4.00, with most items under $50.00. Target will also feature made-to-order furniture starting at $300.00.

Jill Sando is the Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer of apparel and accessories, home, and hardlines at Target.

Our partnership with Diane and Talita von Furstenberg represents Target at our best — curating an amazing and distinct assortment and offering it at exceptional prices. Guests will fall in love with this inspiring and broad collection. There's so much to spark joy, just in time for new spring looks.

Diane von Furstenberg first made a name for herself in the fashion world in the 1970s with a wrap dress inspired by a wrap top ad skirt ensemble. That fashion line celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2024.

