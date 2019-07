The St. Cloud Rox announced Sunday afternoon that their game originally scheduled for 4:05 p.m. against the Thunder Bay Border Cats will be delayed.

According to a post on the team's official website, due to weather, the first pitch has been moved back to 6:05 p.m. Gates will now open at 5:05 p.m.

Pre-game has also been pushed back and will start at 5:35 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.