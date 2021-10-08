Storm Stays Unbeaten, Rocori Falls To Willmar – Prep Football Scoreboard

Dave Overlund

The Rocori Spartans fell 24-8 to the Willmar Cardinals at Blattner Stadium in Cold Spring. The Cardinals scored seven points in the first quarter and pulled away with ten in the third for a 24-0 lead.

Brady Blattner scored the only touchdown of the game for the Spartans (4-3). The Cardinals improve to 5-1 with the win.

ELSEWHERE:

Sauk Rapids-Rice  35, St. Francis 7 
- Storm (6-0) @ Moorhead next Friday night

Albany 16, Cathedral  8 
- CHS led 14-8 at half
-Crusaders (1-5) @ Little Falls next Friday night
- Albany (4-2) at Foley

Alexandria 43, Sartell 22 
Sartell (1-6) has a bye next week

Apollo 48, Delano 27 
Eagles (3-3) vs Becker next Friday night

Kimball 50, KMS 6
- Kimball (6-0) vs BOLD next Friday night

Royalton 30, Eden Valley-Watkins 8
- Royals (5-1) vs Rockford next Friday night
- EVW (5-1) vs Pierz

Becker 31, Monticello 7 
- Becker (6-0) at Apollo next Friday night

