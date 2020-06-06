Stearns County Adds 7 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 526 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 more deaths bringing the statewide totals to 27,501 and 1,170 respectively.

The department says 936 of the fatalities have been in long-term care facilities.

The number of hospitalizations dropped by five down to 473. The number of people in the ICU dropped as well by 14 and is now 206.

The MDH says an additional 389 people have recovered, bringing that total up to 22,253.

Benton County added two cases for a total of 187 cases and three deaths. Sherburne County increased by four and has 253 cases and two deaths. Stearns County saw seven new cases and one more death for totals now at 2,063 and 15.

So far, 333,484 tests have been run statewide.