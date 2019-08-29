Statewide Historic Preservation Conference Coming to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A statewide conference focused on saving our past is coming to St. Cloud next month. The 2019 Minnesota Historic Preservation Conference is September 11th through the 13th.

Nikki Fisher is with the St. Cloud Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. She says anyone interested in history will benefit from attending.

This event is really geared towards historians, architects, archeologists anyone is ultimately invited to attend. It is going to be hosted in a few different properties in downtown St. Cloud.

The opening reception will be at the Stearns County Courthouse.

Fisher says attendees from all over the state will have a chance to see what we've been doing here in St. Cloud to bring our oldest buildings back to their old glory.

One really is going to focus on our VA Medical Center, and we have a tour over at St. Cloud State University, there's a historic neighborhood tour, and also a landscape tour that includes the Munsinger Clemens Gardens.

The three-day conference will also include a trolley tour of downtown, a behind the scenes look at the Paramount Theatre and a canoe trip through the Beaver Islands.

The keynote speaker will make his presentation at St. Mary's Cathedral talking about the economics of historic preservation.

Other featured speakers will cover topics ranging from historic tax credits and grants to telling your story with interactive technology.