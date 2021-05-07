State Launches Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccinations At State Sites

ST. CLOUD -- Starting Friday all eligible Minnesotans can walk in for a COVID vaccine without an appointment.

Get our free mobile app

Walk-in vaccinations for Minnesotans 16+ are now accepted as state community vaccinations sites in Bloomington, Saint Paul, Lino Lakes, and Oakdale, while walk-ins for Minnesotans 18+ are available at Mankato, Duluth, Rochester and St. Cloud.

Governor Tim Walz says it's about making the process as easy and convenient for Minnesotan's to roll up their sleeves.

Walk-in vaccinations help us end this pandemic by reducing barriers to make it even easier for folks to get their shot. The sooner we get shots in arms, the sooner we can get back to the things we love and the people we miss.

Anyone under 18-years-old must have consent from a parent or guardian.

St. Cloud's vaccination site is located inside the River's Edge Convention Center every Wednesday from noon-8:00 p.m.