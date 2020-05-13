St. Cloud Walmart Closing for Cleaning and Stocking

ST. CLOUD -- A local retailer will be closing their doors for a couple of days this week.

Starting at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday the Walmart in St. Cloud will be closed to allow for deep cleaning of the store and restocking of shelves.

The announcement came Wednesday as part of continuing changes by the company in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Management says the store will be reopening at 7:00 a.m. on Friday morning.