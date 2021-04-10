St. Cloud State Plays for Its First National Hockey Title Tonight

The Saint Cloud State Huskies (20-10-0) will face the Massachusetts Minutemen (19-5-4) in the NCAA Frozen Four title game tonight in Pittsburgh, seeking their first ever Division-1 national hockey championship.

2021 represents just the second time the Huskies have advanced to the Frozen Four, with the other appearance coming back in 2013 -- also held in Pittsburgh. SCSU lost to Quinnipiac 4-1 in the national semifinals in 2013, with Yale claiming the national title with a 4-1 win over Quinnipiac.

2021 NCAA Tournament: How SCSU Got Here

Regional Semifinals: SCSU 6, Boston University 2

SCSU 6, Boston University 2 Regional Finals: SCSU 4, Boston College 1

SCSU 4, Boston College 1 National Semifinals: SCSU 5, Minnesota State 4

2021 was record setting NCAA men's hockey tournament for Minnesota, with all five of Minnesota's Division-1 teams making the 16-team field for the first time ever -- with all five Minnesota teams winning their first round matchups, the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Bemidji State Beavers were eliminated in the quarterfinals, with SCSU, UMD, and Minnesota State all advancing to the Frozen Four.

2021 NCAA Tournament: How UMass Got Here

Regional Semifinals: UMass 5, Lake Superior State 1

UMass 5, Lake Superior State 1 Regional Finals: UMass 4, Bemidji State 0

UMass 4, Bemidji State 0 National Semifinals: UMass 3, UMD 2 OT

In the 2021/2022 season, Saint Thomas University in St. Paul will become Minnesota's sixth Division-I men's hockey program.

NCAA.com

During the 2021 regular season, the Huskies finished second in the standings behind North Dakota. UND also beat SCSU in the conference's Frozen Face-off championship game 5-3 on March 16th.

2020-2021 Final NCHC Standings

North Dakota (18-5-1) Saint Cloud State (15-9-0) Minnesota-Duluth (13-9-2) Omaha (14-9-1) Denver (12-1-0) Western Michigan (10-11-3) Colorado College (4-16-2) Miami (5-17-2)

The 2021 NCAA Frozen Four national championship game is this evening at 6:00 PM CT at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on ESPN, and on the radio at 96.7 FM.