St. Cloud Rox Tab Studdard As Fifth Field Manager In Team History

The St. Cloud Rox will have a new Manager for the 2024 season. Nick Studdard, who has been an assistant with the team since 2021, will become the fifth manager in team history.

“We are very excited to have Nick Studdard back in St. Cloud as the new Field Manager of the St. Cloud Rox. He has earned the opportunity to be the next Field Manager after being a huge part of three of the most successful seasons in Northwoods League history. Nick has the enthusiasm, knowledge, and work ethic to continue the winning culture on and off the field,” said Rox Managing Partner Scott Schreiner in a press release.

Studdard is an assistant coach with Bowling Green University, where he has coached since 2022.

“To say that I am excited is an understatement! I am so grateful for this opportunity! I have so much love for this organization, our community, and our fans! It is an honor to lead this group of young men for the Rox in 2024. I know our guys will bring energy and effort as we go attack our goal of a Northwoods League championship in 2024! Can’t wait for my fourth summer of Rox Solid Fun,” said Studdard in a press release Thursday.

Brian Lewis departs the Rox after two seasons on the bench as manager, where he compiled a 96-46 record and two playoff appearances.

“My two years in St. Cloud were easily the best two years of my Northwoods League career. Not just because we won a lot of games and had memorable playoff wins but because of the people. The entire front office was first class every day and supported me and the coaching staff in every way. The fans are the best in the league and showed up ready to go every single night. I cannot thank Gary, Joe and Scott enough for believing in me and giving me an incredible opportunity to lead the Rox. To all of Rox Nation, thank you,” said former Rox Field Manager Brian Lewis in a statement sent to the press.