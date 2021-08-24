St. Cloud Records 20th 90-Degree Day this Summer

ST. CLOUD -- The temperature in St. Cloud officially got up to 90 degrees on Monday. It was our fifth day in the 90s so far this month and our 20th 90-degree day so far this year.

St. Cloud averages just over 11 days in the 90s each year.

We still have a ways to go to make this one of the hottest summers on record in St. Cloud, in order to crack to the top 10 we'd need to get up to 25 days in the 90s.

Looking ahead at the 10-day forecast highs are generally expected to be mostly in the 70s with a few low 80s.

