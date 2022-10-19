St. Cloud Metro Area Prep Football Preview – WEEK EIGHT

Wednesday marks the final night of the regular season for high school football in the St. Cloud metro area. Here is a look at the matchups and what's at stake for the teams heading into week eight.

(Playoff seeds will be determined by the mysterious QRF formula, so any predictions here are just speculation).

MONTICELLO (3-4) @ SAUK RAPIDS-RICE (6-1)

The Storm have locked up a first round bye and home field advantage in the Section 8AAAAA playoffs. The Magic are currently sitting in fourth place in 6AAAAA and likely need a win to hold on to that spot.

ALEXANDRIA (2-5) @ TECH (1-6)

Both teams appear to be pretty locked in to their spot in Section 8AAAAA. The Cardinals currently would finish third and would host Tech on Tuesday in the first round.

BEMIDJI (2-5) @ SARTELL (2-5)

This game will likely determine which of the two teams will host their rematch on Tuesday in the opening round. The Sabres currently hold serve in fourth place, but Bemidji could overtake them with a win.

COON RAPIDS (3-4) @ APOLLO (1-6)

Coon Rapids is a Class 6A team coming to town to take on the 4A Eagles. The Eagles are currently in 5th place of the five team Section 8AAAA. A win over Coon Rapids and a Little Falls loss could mean a first round home game for the Eagles.

ROCORI (5-2) @ BIG LAKE (0-7)

The Spartans currently sit in second place in 8AAAA and could in theory overtake Becker with a win and a Bulldog loss to Milaca based on the Spartans' win over Becker earlier this season.

CATHEDRAL (1-6) @ PRINCETON (5-2)

The Crusaders hold the sixth spot in the seven team Section 5AAA with some wiggle room to move up a spot over Pine City.