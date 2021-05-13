St. Cloud Man Killed, Sauk Rapids Man Hurt in Crash in Wisconsin

WEYERHAEUSER, Wisconsin -- A St. Cloud man was killed in a crash in Wisconsin this week.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says they were called to the single-vehicle crash on Tuesday just before 4:00 p.m. on U.S. Highway 8 in Rusk County near the town of Weyerhaeuser, which is north of Eau Claire.

Troopers say preliminary evidence from the crash indicates the vehicle was heading west when it crossed over the center line, went into the ditch, and then struck a tree and a power pole.

A passenger in the vehicle, 70-year-old David Larson of St. Cloud, died in the crash.

The driver, 80-year-old James Mrozek of Sauk Rapids, was airlifted to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire with non-life-threatening injuries.

