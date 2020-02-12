St. Cloud Gets Home Ice In First Round Of Section 8AA Bracket

PHOTO: Chad Keller

The St. Cloud boys hockey team is the #4 seed in the upcoming Section 8AA boys hockey tournament. St. Cloud will host Rogers Tuesday night at the MAC.

St. Cloud finished the regular season as champions of the Central Lakes Conference with a record of 15-9-1.

BRACKET:
Tuesday, February 18th 
#8 Bemidji @ #1 Moorhead 7 PM
#5 Rogers @ #4 St. Cloud 7:30 PM
#7 Buffalo @ #2 St. Michael/Albertville 7 PM
#6 Brainerd @ #3 Roseau 7 PM

Saturday, February 22nd
Moorhead/Bemidji winner vs St. Cloud/Rogers winner
At High Seed
STMA/Buffalo winner vs Brainerd/Roseau winner
At High Seed

Wednesday, February 26th 
Final @ Neutral Site TBD

Categories: high school sports, Sports, St. Cloud Tech Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top