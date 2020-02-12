St. Cloud Gets Home Ice In First Round Of Section 8AA Bracket

The St. Cloud boys hockey team is the #4 seed in the upcoming Section 8AA boys hockey tournament. St. Cloud will host Rogers Tuesday night at the MAC.

St. Cloud finished the regular season as champions of the Central Lakes Conference with a record of 15-9-1.

BRACKET:

Tuesday, February 18th

#8 Bemidji @ #1 Moorhead 7 PM

#5 Rogers @ #4 St. Cloud 7:30 PM

#7 Buffalo @ #2 St. Michael/Albertville 7 PM

#6 Brainerd @ #3 Roseau 7 PM

Saturday, February 22nd

Moorhead/Bemidji winner vs St. Cloud/Rogers winner

At High Seed

STMA/Buffalo winner vs Brainerd/Roseau winner

At High Seed

Wednesday, February 26th

Final @ Neutral Site TBD