St. Cloud Fire Department Holding Mask Drive

ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota Governor's office has launched a week-long statewide homemade mask drive to encourage Minnesotans to create homemade masks for donation, and highlight the importance of front-line workers.

Here in St. Cloud, residents can deliver homemade masks to one of four fire stations in St. Cloud on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The fire department will then deliver the masks to local congregate living facilities for their employees and residents to wear.

STATION LOCATIONS:

Station 1: 101 10 Avenue North

Station 2: 727 Anderson Avenue

Station 3: 1201 University Drive Southeast

Station 5: 3850 Clearwater Road

"While they don’t replace medical-grade personal protective equipment, cloth masks help keep the wearer’s germs from getting on other people, which is key to stopping the spread of COVID-19," the St. Cloud Fire Department says.

The St. Cloud Fire Department asks donors to place masks in the plastic tote located on the table next to the door on the front of each station.

Firefighters will be practicing social distancing and will collect the masks from the totes after the event ends.