St. Cloud Expo for Seniors Canceled

ST. CLOUD -- The Expo for Seniors has been canceled for this year. The planning committee says the event scheduled for August 15th is canceled in response to COVID-19 and the uncertainty of large group restrictions.

The half-day event sees more than 1,200 attendees and offers over 100 vendor booths for people 55 and older.

The Expo for Seniors plans to be back next year on August 21st, 2021 at the River's Edge Convention Center.