St. Cloud Co-op Will Require Customers to Wear Masks

ST. CLOUD – A St. Cloud grocery store specializing in organic and local products will now require customers to mask up before shopping.

Good Earth Food Co-op, located along Veterans Drive in Centennial Plaza, says they will require face coverings beginning Friday for all shoppers.

Good Earth announced the decision Thursday on their Facebook page.

"Please wear face mask for the safety of others," the Facebook post states.

Good Earth is the first grocer in St. Cloud to mandate face coverings for customers. Other St. Cloud stores, including Coborn’s and Byerly’s, strongly encourage shoppers to wear masks, but do not require them to do so.

WJON has reached out to the general manager of the Good Earth Food Co-op for additional comments, and plans to update this story soon.