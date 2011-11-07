St. Cloud City Council Adopts Complete Streets Concept
ST. CLOUD -- In a surprise move Monday night, the St. Cloud City Council brought back an agenda item that had been tabled back in September. And, on a 4-3 vote the council approved the Complete Streets concept.
It's a policy that identifies standards for redeveloping streets. The Complete Streets Policy is designed to accommodate pedestrians, transit riders and motorists when making improvements.
The policy doesn't force the city to follow certain standards but rather symbolizes a commitment to focus on the needs of all users.