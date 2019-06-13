Square Dancers Taking Over River’s Edge Convention Center

ST. CLOUD -- Square dancers from all over the upper Midwest will take over the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud this weekend. The 67th annual "Minnesota State Square and Round Dance Convention" starts Friday and runs through Sunday.

Co-Chair Kris Brustad says the convention has been in St. Cloud before but it has been several years. She says square dancing has changed a lot over the years.

We dance to popular songs like Michael Jackson songs, so it isn't what people associate with square dancing. The dress code has lightened a little bit too, so it isn't that. It has changed a lot.

They are expecting up to 400 dancers in town this weekend.

Brustad says the weekend will be full of dancing and learning.

The Minnesota State Square and Round Dance Convention is open to the public.

Brustad says the best way to get more information is from the Visit St. Cloud mobile app.