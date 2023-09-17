Spectacular Northern Lights May Be Visible Across State Of Minnesota!

COULD WE SEE THEM TONIGHT?

Tonight could be the night. I was driving out in the country really late on Saturday night, and as I did, I thought to myself, 'Tonight would be a perfect night for me to see the northern lights." Alas, my wishful thinking may be coming true tonight.

The Northern Lights are set to put on quite a show tonight and into tomorrow morning, with the strongest activity happening after 10 p.m., and continuing well into the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Northern Lights in Norway Getty Images loading...

DO YOU REMEMBER THE LAST TIME YOU SAW A BRILLIANT LIGHT SHOW?

If you happen to forget about tonight's supposed spectacular light show, there may be a chance they will be continuing Tuesday evening, but it is not expected that they will be quite as brilliant.

I know this is all predictions, but I haven't seen a fantastic show since probably the late 80's but I remember a particular evening, they were absolutely breathtaking. We were on my parents' farm in Princeton, and we could look straight up, and all the way down to the horizon, and it literally looked like souls were going up into the center of the sky. I couldn't believe what I was seeing. There was no way to capture it, and I remember standing there staring at the sky for as long as I could.

BlueBarronPhoto BlueBarronPhoto loading...

I'm planning on staying up a bit late and driving out to the country in hopes that I will at least once again, get to see the amazing brilliance of the Northern Lights. I'd like to share the experience with my adult kids as I don't think they've ever had the chance to see them either.

Good luck with your Northern Light viewing tonight!

