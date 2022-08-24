Southern Minnesota “Political” House up for Auction

If you look at the Zillow website enough you will find some fairly odd things on there. Sometimes there is a swimming pool in the middle of the house that seems like it should be a living room, there could be a "barbie house", or some other sort of retro home that never got out of the 60s or 70s and now seems "cool" again. Or maybe a nice little friendly ghost that shows up in some of the posted photos. Or, you could run across this one that is up for auction in Waseca.

Zillow Zillow loading...

I'm just going to call this thing the "Trump" house. This house is up for auction for an asking price of $177, 300. When a house is up for auction, generally it is bank owned - like it has gone into foreclosure or a short sale situation. And if you click on the "auction" button on the website you will find that is the case.

The question I have is this... why would you leave all of those political signs up? I don't really care who you support, but aren't you supposed to remove all political signs a certain amount of days after an election? There is absolutely no question who the previous owner(s) were supporting in the 2020 election. I mean WOW! You could probably see this thing from outer space. Ok, that might be a bit of an exaggeration, but still. That's a lot of signs.

The house itself is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with just over 1200 square feet. And for that price, considering the current market, might be a great deal. There are no photos of the inside, so who knows. But what are you going to do with all of these signs? Whether or not you support the former president, that is quite the statement.

You can check out the entire listing here.

