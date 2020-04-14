South Benton Drive Highlights Sauk Rapids’ Construction Season

SAUK RAPIDS -- One of two road construction projects in Sauk Rapids this summer will impact traffic, while the other is part of a larger park renovation project.

South Benton Drive will be reconstructed starting in mid-to-late May and continuing into the fall. South Benton Drive is the last phase of the reconstruction project. The street will be closed from the Lincoln Avenue/Summit Avenue intersection over to Highway 10.

The other project is River Avenue. It will be closed from approximately 2nd Street North to Portage Trail near Lions Park and Southside Park. Those parks are getting improvements and new amenities this summer.