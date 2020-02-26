Socks, Underwear Locked Behind Glass At St. Cloud Walmart

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Walmart store has locked up their socks and underwear.

A picture of the display posted on Facebook earlier this week has gone viral with over 1,700 shares. The post said, "you know St. Cloud has gotten bad when St. Cloud Walmart is locking up socks and underwear behind glass".

The St. Cloud Walmart store is at 3601 2nd Street South.

WJON News reached out to Walmart's corporate headquarters for an explanation of the unusual lockdown.

A company spokeswoman says,

"some products are subject to additional security. Those determinations are made on a store-by-store basis. Walmart will continue to explore additional ways to protect its merchandise, keep prices low and keep product in stock for the millions of customers it serves each week."